Multiple passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, police say

Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County ,Pa. The crash occurred between a passenger vehicle and charter bus carrying up to 50 passengers causing multiple fatalities and injuries.(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Multiple passengers died after a charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania, state police said.

The crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County’s Lower Paxton Township, near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. The bus flipped on its side.

Police said in a statement that “multiple passengers” died.

Multiple people also were taken to a hospital with injuries, but police didn’t immediately release further information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belpre man arrested for child pornography
Understanding the debate over Ohio Issue 1
Understanding the debate over Ohio Issue 1
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey discusses opioid settlement in Wood County
West Virginia Attorney General addresses the states opioid settlement funds
West Virginia Legislature enters special session
Former President, Donald Trump, was arraigned in a Washington D.C. court room Thursday...
Local attorney, George Cosenza, shares his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s legal woes

Latest News

Two people died in an Indiana home explosion.
House fire and reported explosion in Indiana kills 2 and injures another, authorities say
Two people died in an Indiana home explosion.
Retired general among two killed in Indiana home explosion
Suspects used a forklift to try to carry off an ATM in California.
VIDEO: ATM theft attempt with forklift ends in failure
A patient is transported by ambulance outside the Los Angeles Community Hospital in East Los...
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation’s most violent fields