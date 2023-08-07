Obituary: Beckner, Paul Monroe

Paul Monroe Beckner
Paul Monroe Beckner(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Paul Monroe Beckner, 93 of Walker, WV, Newark Community, passed away August 3, 2023 at the Elizabeth Care Center.  He was born at Rusk, Cisco Community, WV, a son of the late Thomas Stokewell and Helen Naomi Nutter Beckner.

Paul was a member of the Teamsters Local #175 and was a retired Truck Driver for M. K. Ferguson with 40 years of service.  He was a long-time member of the First Church of the Nazarene and held numerous positions there including Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher and various other positions on numerous committees and boards.  He was a lover of automobiles, old and new.

Surviving are his children:  Thomas M. Beckner (Marilyn) of Walker, Steven P. Beckner (Tina) of Newark and Rebecca Johnson (Tim) of Parkersburg, sister Mary Belle Long of Parkersburg and grandson Stanley Paul Beckner (Brittany) of Newark.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Bessie Reese Beckner, three brothers: Howard, Delbert and Douglass Beckner, granddaughter Angela Beckner and son-in-law Randy Bond.

his wife Bessie Reese Beckner

Funeral services will be Monday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Keith Hostutler officiating.  Interment will follow in the Beckner Cemetery at Cisco, WV.  Visitation will be Sunday 2-5PM and one hour prior to services.

The family would like to thank the Elizabeth Care Center staff for such wonderful care and compassion shown to Paul and his family during his final days as a resident there.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wirt County Emergency Squad PO Box 448 Elizabeth, WV 26143.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
Flooding in Parkersburg
Severe weather and flooding overwhelm parts of MOV
Understanding the debate over Ohio Issue 1
Understanding the debate over Ohio Issue 1
West Virginia Legislature enters special session
Sprinklers activated at Parkersburg High School

Latest News

Richard L Young
Obituary: Young, Richard L
Fred A. (Fritz) Watson
Obituary: Watson, Fred A. (Fritz)
Obituary: Rafferty, Susan Eileen
Alice May Wilson
Obituary: Wilson, Alice May