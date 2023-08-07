Obituary: Beckner, Paul Monroe

Paul Monroe Beckner, 93 of Walker, WV, Newark Community, passed away August 3, 2023 at the Elizabeth Care Center. He was born at Rusk, Cisco Community, WV, a son of the late Thomas Stokewell and Helen Naomi Nutter Beckner.

Paul was a member of the Teamsters Local #175 and was a retired Truck Driver for M. K. Ferguson with 40 years of service. He was a long-time member of the First Church of the Nazarene and held numerous positions there including Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher and various other positions on numerous committees and boards. He was a lover of automobiles, old and new.

Surviving are his children: Thomas M. Beckner (Marilyn) of Walker, Steven P. Beckner (Tina) of Newark and Rebecca Johnson (Tim) of Parkersburg, sister Mary Belle Long of Parkersburg and grandson Stanley Paul Beckner (Brittany) of Newark.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Bessie Reese Beckner, three brothers: Howard, Delbert and Douglass Beckner, granddaughter Angela Beckner and son-in-law Randy Bond.

his wife Bessie Reese Beckner

Funeral services will be Monday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Keith Hostutler officiating. Interment will follow in the Beckner Cemetery at Cisco, WV. Visitation will be Sunday 2-5PM and one hour prior to services.

The family would like to thank the Elizabeth Care Center staff for such wonderful care and compassion shown to Paul and his family during his final days as a resident there.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wirt County Emergency Squad PO Box 448 Elizabeth, WV 26143.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.