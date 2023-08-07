Obituary: Watson, Fred A. (Fritz)

Fred A. (Fritz) Watson, 84, of Marietta, OH passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on January 27, 1939 in Noble County, OH to the late James and Martha King Watson.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Antill Watson; children, Meg Haller (George), Molly A. Watson, Chris Watson (Donna), Brandi Watson Koscho (Ricky), Reece Watson, Stacey Urbaniak (Randy), Shane Danford (Jeff) and Stephanie Starkey (Mike); siblings, James Watson (Jane) and Teresa Mitchell; thirteen grandchildren, Kelsey, Kirsten, Ibi, Landon, Cameron, Lane, Avery, McKaya, Geoff, Health, Ariel, Jake and Brooke and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Watson.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750. A private entombment will take place at East Lawn Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

