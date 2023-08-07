Obituary: Young, Richard L

It is with great sadness that the family of Richard L Young send notification that he passed away on 2 August 2023 at the age of 86.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV on 31 January 1937 and was the youngest child of Clyde Arnold and Nellie Young.

Richard enjoyed life and had a wonderful one. Enlisting at the age of 17 he made the Air Force a career in which he did a lot of flight time! Fortunately, his family was mostly able to remain in one place, but they did move from time to time…Sampson AFB, Lackland AFB, the Azores, MacDill AFB and finally McCoy AFB for most of his years. It was during his time at McCoy that he was sent to Vietnam for a year where he did his wartime duty and came home safe. Upon retiring in 1976 after 22 years in service he went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tampa and after that a master’s degree in Business and Public Administration. While studying for the master’s he worked for the City of Tampa, Florida as an Industrial Engineer for about a year. Next, he obtained a civil service job in the same field with the Army and moved to northern Virginia. After about a year he transferred to the Supreme Courts and then to Department of Labor where he ended up with a job in New Orleans for a year. It was an exciting time. He and the family returned to the DC area where he continued working with the Department of Labor, and then HUD and back to the Army. Working with the Army at Ft Belvoir he was offered a job at Yongsan in Seoul, S Korea. After a family meeting it was decided to accept it and along with his wife, Barbara and 5 kids he embarked on an adventure. Shortly after arriving and getting settled in Seoul, he was offered another position south of Seoul at Camp Carroll and the family moved again – this time to Taegu, S Korea. Instead of the initial plan of a two year period the stay in South Korea became more than ten! During that time he eventually became Deputy Commander of the US Material Support Center at Camp Carroll where he had been working as an Industrial Engineer. He retired from there in January of 1996. Returning home to Florida, he soon decided he was sorry he had retired and after a couple of years he and Barbara returned, without kids, this time to Seoul with a job working for MWR. After his two year contract was up the two of them returned home again to Florida where he found another job working for Brevard County. He also did volunteer work as a Volunteer Cop with the Melbourne Police Department. In early 2003, one more time he returned to Daegu, S Korea to work with the Army as the Installation Manager of Camp Carroll. Departing from there in 2004 he returned again home to Florida remained retired from then on.

However, after going through two hurricanes right after the arrival back home there in Florida he and Barbara decided to move to Marietta, OH where he thoroughly enjoyed being ever since 2005. He was active in his church home of First Baptist Church of Marietta serving on the Deacon Board and the Board of Trustees. One of his favorite things he did here in Marietta was in the role of docent on the WP Snyder with the Campus Martius Museum. He loved giving the guided tours of the sternwheeler and just being part of the museum team.

He will be missed by many - especially his wife, Barbara of almost 50 years, his children and grandchildren. Daughters Leslie Lapp and Adrienne Young (Will), stepsons Hans Doerr (Christy) and Brian Doerr (Ree), and son Matthew Young (Patricia). Granddaughters Tasha Wetzel (Rusty), Rikki Riley (Rex), Aubrey Wyse, Emily Freitas (Anthony), Isabelle Byrns (Jesse), Rebekah Doerr, and Abigail Doerr. Grandsons Dylan Young, Christopher (Katherine) Doerr, Aaron Doerr, Joshua Doerr, Hans II (Tara) Doerr, Elijah Doerr and Jeremiah Young. Great grandchildren Gage Wetzel, Kingston Riley, Evangeline Doerr, Katherina Freitas, and Levi Byrns. Great-great granddaughters Adaline and Eleanor Wetzel. Many, many nieces and nephews. And many friends.

His parents and all his siblings preceded him in death. William McClead Young, Ruth Casto, Marilyn Oldham and Judith Young. His son, Randall Whitney Young also preceded him departing unexpectedly in 2020.

A huge thank you goes out to the staff at Elison and to Hospice for all their care and support for the past couple of months.

At some time in the near future there will be a memorial service but it has not been determined exactly when it will be held yet.

