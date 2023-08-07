Severe weather causes mudslide on Dupont Road

By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dupont Road in Wood County is closed due to a mudslide.

The mudslide occurred near the intersection of Dupont Road and Walker Lane in Washington, W.Va.

A call came in about the mudslide around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

According to dispatchers, crews are out working on clearing the road, but there is no estimation on when the mudslide will be cleared at this time.

WTAP is sending a reporter to the scene.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.

