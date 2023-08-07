Severe weather causes mudslide on Dupont Road

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dupont Road in Wood County is closed due to a mudslide.

The mudslide occurred near the intersection of Dupont Road and Walker Lane in Washington, W.Va.

A call came in about the mudslide around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

According to dispatchers, crews are out working on clearing the road, but there is no estimation on when the mudslide will be cleared at this time.

