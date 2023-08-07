Sprinklers activated at Parkersburg High School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The sprinkler system at Parkersburg High School left parts of the building soaked.

An accidental activation of the sprinklers set off alarms and soaked the floors of the building the evening of Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

The water affected the auditorium and the floors directly below the auditorium.

Officials do not believe a fire or emergency caused the sprinklers to activate, according to Wood County Schools Coordinator of Communications Michael Erb. Officials added that it is unlikely the sprinkler system was activated by any person.

Crews worked overnight Sunday, Aug. 6, and will be working into Monday, Aug. 7, to clean up the water and determine the cause of the sprinkler activation.

Teachers are set to return to classrooms Aug. 17 and a county-wide open house will be held on Aug. 21. Students return to classes Aug. 23.

More information will be released as it is available, according to Wood County Schools.

