State of Preparedness issued for W.Va.

WV State of Preparedness
WV State of Preparedness(WVVA News)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – A State of Preparedness has been issued for all 55 counties in West Virginia.

The announcement was made due to the severe weather across the Mountain State.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared the State of Preparedness around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

According to a statement from Governor Justice, the National Weather Service forecast predicts heavy precipitation, damaging winds, hail, and a chance of isolated tornadoes for parts of the state, which could threaten the health and safety of many West Virginians.

The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop.

West Virginians are asked to take this potentially hazardous weather seriously and plan accordingly.

