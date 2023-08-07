Sunset Funeral Home holds Purple Heart Day ceremony

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - August 7th is Purple Heart Day. This day honors those who received a purple heart award – which is given to those who were wounded or killed during service.

Vietnam War veteran, Jerry Smith said it is an honor to remember those who have this award for their sacrifice.

Smith added people should honor these veterans not only today, but for every day.

“We have to remember them every day. If you see one out and if you see a Purple Heart license plate or something, just thank God that he made it home,” Smith said.

This event also marks a significant time for Sunset Funeral Home, as this is the first celebration of its kind since the funeral home earned the Purple Heart status.

