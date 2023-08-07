Sunset Funeral Home holds Purple Heart Day ceremony

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home held a special service for Purple Heart recipients.
Sunset Funeral Home holds Purple Heart Day ceremony
Sunset Funeral Home holds Purple Heart Day ceremony(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - August 7th is Purple Heart Day. This day honors those who received a purple heart award – which is given to those who were wounded or killed during service.

Vietnam War veteran, Jerry Smith said it is an honor to remember those who have this award for their sacrifice.

Smith added people should honor these veterans not only today, but for every day.

“We have to remember them every day. If you see one out and if you see a Purple Heart license plate or something, just thank God that he made it home,” Smith said.

This event also marks a significant time for Sunset Funeral Home, as this is the first celebration of its kind since the funeral home earned the Purple Heart status.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
Flooding in Parkersburg
Severe weather and flooding overwhelm parts of MOV
Understanding the debate over Ohio Issue 1
Understanding the debate over Ohio Issue 1
West Virginia Legislature enters special session
Sprinklers activated at Parkersburg High School

Latest News

WVU-Parkersburg offering second-year program focusing on substance abuse issue
WVU-Parkersburg offering second-year program focusing on substance abuse issue
Community impact from severe weather in Parkersburg
Community impact from severe weather in Parkersburg
MOV power outages surge amid severe weather
WV State of Preparedness
State of Preparedness issued for W.Va.