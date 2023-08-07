The Toss Around: Nicho Rowland

By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Nicho Rowland is a junior at Parkersburg South High School and has been a varsity member of the soccer team since his freshman year.

For the last two seasons, Nicho has been named as the captain of the Patriots soccer team and led his team in goals this past season.

As a midfielder, Nicho has brought a valuable set of the skills to Parkersburg South and expects this years team to be the best offensively in his three years of playing.

Nicho has been playing soccer since he was three years old and hopes to continue his favorite sport at the collegiate level.

