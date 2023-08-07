VIDEO: Stolen garbage truck pursued through 3 counties, police say

Police said that it all started just after 7:00 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County.
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police officers said they were involved in a chase with a stolen garbage truck through three East Tennessee counties Monday morning, officials with the Sevierville Police Department said.

Police said that it all started just after 7 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County. The stolen truck continued south on Chapman Highway into Blount County and then into Sevier County.

Bob Stahlke with Sevierville Police Department said the truck then turned left on Main Street in Sevierville and crashed near Sevier County High School.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Man
Wood County authorities searching for missing man
Understanding the debate over Ohio Issue 1
Understanding the debate over Ohio Issue 1
West Virginia Legislature enters special session
Belpre man arrested for child pornography
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey discusses opioid settlement in Wood County
West Virginia Attorney General addresses the states opioid settlement funds

Latest News

One mother is demanding better for her children after what she said were questionable...
Toddler escapes from South Carolina day care, documents show
A patient is transported by ambulance outside the Los Angeles Community Hospital in East Los...
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation’s most violent fields
The City and Borough of Juneau issued on Sunday a location declaration of emergency following...
Widespread river flooding sweeps away at least 2 structures; Alaska’s capital city declares emergency
This photo of Tater Tot went viral, inspiring endless artwork, memes, and even tattoos.
Tater Tot, the kitten in splints that went viral, leaves lasting impact after his passing
Sprinklers activated at Parkersburg High School