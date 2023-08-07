Williamstown volleyball looks for third straight state title

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team cleaned through Class A last year en route to their second straight state championship.

In the state tournament, the Yellowjackets did not drop a single set and now they prepare for another title defense season.

Following the win, Williamstown graduated four senior, all-state, all-conference and all-tournament players leaving some big shoes to fill in this years lineup.

The Yellowjackets returning five starters from last years varsity team and those new leaders are looking to keep the winning culture going.

Williamstown returns Claire Strobl, an all-state honorable mention last year as she looks to hold down the middle and train the next generation of Yellowjackets.

Williamstown will have a different look this season, but they have a good core of athletes returning as they prepare for another season defending their Class A state championship.

