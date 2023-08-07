Wood County authorities searching for missing man

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing man who may have suffered a medical emergency.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, first responders are looking for a white male wearing a white shirt and black cargo pants.

Sheriff Rick Woodyard says authorities are looking in the Williamstown, Boaz, and Waverly areas.

A post from the sheriff’s office says the only information officials have is the man was near a barn with horses. The man told authorities that he was having trouble breathing.

The post says the man was on foot when it happened, and no car was involved.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the area with a barn to check their property.

If you find or see this person, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

