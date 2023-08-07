WVU-Parkersburg offering second-year program focusing on substance abuse issue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU-Parkersburg is providing the peer recovery support specialist program.

The community college’s workforce and economics division program coordinator, Martha Leeson said this gives students the chance to learn the path to recovery on a personal level.

“They work on a journal together. And they share confidential information together. And they get very close in this program. We have a graduation and everything for them once they’re done. So, they know they’re not alone in this journey,” Leeson said.

Leeson said the program includes shadowing and internship opportunities.

Students have had the opportunity to work with community partners such as Peer Solutions, The Fellowship Home and Westbrook Services. This program will begin on Sept. 1 to Nov. 18. And if you would like more information you can call 304-424-8275 or email martha.leeson@wvup.edu.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.