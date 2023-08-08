2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Warren Warriors

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Warren Warriors football team is very excited to enter the 2023 season, as they look to get back to Warrior football in the second year of Jimmy Peyton manning the whistle as head coach.

The Warriors finished 4-6 in 2022, but were the winners of three of their last four games, so the Warriors have positive momentum as they look to re-enter the playoff picture this season.

“We’ve worked hard on creating a culture and sustaining it this year,” said Peyton, “It’s important for us that we sustain what we’ve built and just keep moving forward.”

The Warriors open the season on August 18 with a home game against Belpre, and the Warriors want to be defined as a competitive team that wins every battle in the trenches.

“We want to be a physical football team, with a physical identity,” Peyton says. “That starts up front with our offensive and defensive linemen. This year, we’ve had a lot of focus on those up front positions, offensively and defensively, so consistency there is kind of what we’re looking for. We just want to really work hard on our culture and play good team football this year.”

