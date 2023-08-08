Belpre daycare center evacuated due to flooding

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Severe thunderstorms in the Mid-Ohio Valley left a Belpre daycare flooded hours after the rain stopped on Monday afternoon.

Totally Kidz Daycare owner Evon Rohrer said the flooding started right after lunch during nap time. Within minutes, half of the daycare was flooded with knee deep water.

The Belpre Fire Department arrived quickly and helped to evacuate all 16 of the children who were there safely. Some were picked up by their parents, while others were taken to the fire station.

Even hours after the rain stopped, knee deep water remained inside much of the daycare center.

Rohrer says their kitchen was still underwater at around 5:00, with many appliances damaged.

Even though Rohrer says the fire department arrived quickly and helped to get all the kids to safety, it was still a frightening experience. “It was very scary,” Rohrer said. “I never thought I’d be yanking kids out of a window, you know, to keep them out of the water and any electrical situations that could’ve occurred.”

Rohrer says she isn’t sure what the next few weeks will look like for her and her business. Getting the building cleaned out will be costly and time consuming, Rohrer said. Still, Rohrer says she thinks they’ll recover okay.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.