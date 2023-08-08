First responders kept busy - how Belpre fared Monday’s storm

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre was hit hard with Monday’s storm.

According to Mayor Mike Lorentz, multiple businesses flooded. Storage buildings did too. There was a daycare evacuated and multiple homes dealt with flooding.

Lorentz said a large branch hit the holiday lights building, creating a hole in its roof.

It’s a day that kept first responders busy.

“I think it was all hands on deck. If they weren’t putting up barricades and getting people out of the water, they were cutting trees and so forth,” he said.

Lorentz said this is the heaviest rainfall in a storm he can remember in his 16 years of being mayor.

