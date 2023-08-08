How Marietta is prepared for future severe weather

How Marietta is prepared for future severe weather
How Marietta is prepared for future severe weather
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After Monday’s severe weather and more rain expected to come on Wednesday, people are looking at ways of being prepared for when heavy rain comes again.

Marietta city engineer, Robert Heady said Monday went over a 25-year storm. A storm of this magnitude requires at least 4.15 inches of rain over 24 hours.

Heady said Marietta didn’t experience the same amount of storm damage compared to Parkersburg and Belpre. Heady added a lot of this is due to the city’s preparedness in both keeping up with ordinances. Such as ordinances for land development, commercial development and updated subdivision. He also said designing infrastructure to handle storms of this size helps.

“Sometimes we look back and say, ‘Well, some people thought it was expensive to build for a 25-year.’ But by doing that, we’ve mitigated some of those damages that could occur from those extreme events,” Heady said.

Heady said the city is working to address storm water issues.

