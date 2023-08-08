July heat waves hit crucial warming threshold

FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - July’s sweltering heat offers a glimpse of what future summers might look like.

That is because the average global temperature hit a crucial threshold that scientists have warned the world should stay under.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, July’s temperatures were 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the pre-industrial era.

Scientists have considered that threshold as the key tipping point for the planet.

If it is exceeded in the long-term, the world could face more extreme weather than previously experienced.

According to an environmental non-profit, there have been 10 other months that the Earth was above the threshold. But this is the first time it has happened during the summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
At least one person dead in State Route 7 two-vehicle crash in Tuppers Plains, Ohio
Flooding in Parkersburg
Severe weather and flooding overwhelm parts of MOV
Severe weather causes mudslide on Dupont Road
Sprinklers activated at Parkersburg High School

Latest News

The coroner ruled Evan’s death as accidental and classified it as a death resulting from severe...
15-year-old killed when tree falls on him during severe storm, coroner says
WARREN WARRIORS FRENZY FIRST LOOK
WILLIAMSTOWN VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Sunset Funeral Home holds Purple Heart Day ceremony
Sunset Funeral Home holds Purple Heart Day ceremony
WVU-Parkersburg offering second-year program focusing on substance abuse issue
WVU-Parkersburg offering second-year program focusing on substance abuse issue