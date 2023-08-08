A local family is evacuated from their home due to flooding

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The McPherson family’s home is one of two Belpre houses that had to be evacuated due to flooding.

WTAP has more on how a local family had to be evacuated out of their kitchen window.

“When we had left, the entire kitchen dining area and living area was flooded,” Collin McPherson remembered.

Upon hearing about a tornado warning in the Mid-Ohio Valley, the McPherson family decided to take shelter in their basement.

There, they found a leak. They tried plugging it up to no avail. And that room doesn’t have a door that connects to the upstairs.

“It didn’t stop and eventually it got to the point the door couldn’t be opened. We didn’t try to open it because we didn’t want to risk the chance of all the water pouring into the house,” Collin said.

They had to call 9-1-1.

Pointing to his younger brother, Collin said, “Casem was probably the most upset because of how young he is. He didn’t really grasp the concept of it well and was like ‘we’re going to drown.’”

When the emergency crews got there, the door wasn’t an option. To avoid letting more water into the basement, emergency crews had to rescue them out of their kitchen window.

Becky McPherson remembered, “Trying to go through a window at 65 and my step dad’s 85 and he’s on oxygen so it was a little bit difficult.”

According to Becky, her step dad had just gotten out of the hospital the day before, after being treated for double pneumonia.

The family said the water inside the basement got up to about six inches when they left.

They can now access the upper part of their house but all their downstairs furniture will be ruined, according to Becky. They will probably have to call FEMA.

The family’s electric was also cut off to protect them from getting electrocuted, according to Becky. She said she doesn’t know how long it’s going to be out but she was told it can be taken care of when the water recedes.

When WTAP met with the McPhersons in the late afternoon, the water in their backyard was at least thigh-high.

