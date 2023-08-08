Memorial Health Foundation provides grants to 7 MOV organizations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Memorial Health Foundation (MHF) has announced grant funding for organizations in Pleasants, Washington, and Wood Counties.

MHF will distribute a total of $38,500 in total grant funding to Ohio and West Virginia organizations.

The following grants were awarded:

· Friends of the Museum Inc. in Washington County was awarded $1,000 to enhance safety measures at Campus Martis.

· Pleasants County Sheriffs’ Office was awarded $2,000 to equip local law enforcement with essential medical trauma kits.

· GoPacks in Washington County was awarded $5,000 to help fund an AmeriCorps Vista Volunteer who will be a school and volunteer coordinator.

· FaithLink in Wood County was awarded $7,500 to support their Give Local initiative which assists individuals in need of transportation to appointments.

· O’Neil Center in Washington County was awarded $10,000 for procuring an economic transportation vehicle for those with mobility challenges.

· The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley in Wood County was awarded $4,000 for its health and wellness program, promoting health and nutrition, primary preventative care, and recreation among individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

· The Amputee Center in Wood County was awarded $9,000 toward Miller Prosthetics to support their Amputee Center Programming, providing physical and emotional health services for patients adjusting to their life after limb loss.

The grants aim to enhance public safety, improve healthcare access, and promote overall well-being in the region.

The funding was announced on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

