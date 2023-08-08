Mike Shook named Wood County 911 Director

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commissioners have named the new 911 Director for Wood County.

The commissioners named Mike Shook the new director after brief deliberations in executive session during their regular meeting this morning.

Shook previously served as Deputy 911 director under Sheriff Rick Woodyard.

Shook was one of the final two candidates for the position, along with Parkersburg Police Lieutenant Dale McEwuen. The commissioners said both candidates were highly qualified.

Commission President Blair Couch said Shook’s experience as deputy director makes him qualified to guide the 911 Center going forward. “You’ve got two major transitions that are going to happen: a new director and a new building,” Couch said. “And when those things happen, it’ll be difficult. And we think Mike can guide that process. We know that the 911 Center is a difficult job at the best of times.”

With Shook promoted to the Director position, the 911 Center will need a new Deputy Director. The commissioners expect Shook to suggest some candidates for the commission to consider.

