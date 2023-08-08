MOV prepares for back to school

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – As summer ends, students and teachers are going back to school.

Most school districts will resume classes by the end of August, but some don’t start until September.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Below is a list of back-to-school dates for the Mid-Ohio Valley:

Wood County, W.Va .

Parkersburg: Students start on Aug. 23; teachers start on Aug. 17.

Parkersburg South: Students start on Aug. 23; teachers start on Aug. 17.

Williamstown: Students start on Aug. 23; teachers start on Aug. 17.

Parkersburg Catholic: Students start on Aug. 16; teachers TBD.

Parkersburg Christian: TBD

Wood County Christian: Students start on Aug. 17; teachers start on Aug. 14.

Washington County, Ohio

Marietta City Schools: Students start on Aug. 23; teachers start on Aug. 21.

Belpre City Schools: Students start on Aug. 17; teachers start on Aug. 16.

Warren Local Schools: Students start on Aug. 22; teachers start on Aug. 17.

Wolf Creek Local Schools: Students start on Aug. 23; teachers start on Aug. 21.

Fort Frye Local School District: Students start on Sept. 5; teachers start on Sept. 1.

Frontier Local School District: Students start on Aug. 23; teachers TBD.

Veritas Classical Academy: Students start on Sept. 5; teacher training starts on Aug. 14.

St. Johns Central Grade School: Students start on Aug. 23; teachers TBD.

St. Mary’s Catholic School: Students start on Aug. 30; teachers start on Aug. 23.

Pleasants County, W.Va .

Pleasants County Schools: Students start on Aug. 17; teachers start on Aug. 10.

Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute: Students start on Aug. 17; teachers start on Aug. 10.

Athens County, Ohio

Athens City Schools: Students start on Aug. 23; teachers start on Aug. 17.

Alexander Local Schools: Students grades 6-12 start on Aug. 17; students grades 1-5 start on Aug. 21; teachers TBD.

Federal Hocking Local Schools: Students start on Aug. 17; teachers start on Aug. 15.

Nelsonville-York Local Schools: Students start on Aug. 24; teachers start on Aug. 21.

Trimble Local Schools: Students Aug. 16; teachers start on Aug. 14.

Southeast Ohio Classical Academy: TBD

Morgan County, Ohio

Morgan Local Schools: Students start on Aug. 16; teachers start on Aug. 14.

Meigs County, Ohio

Eastern Local Schools: Students start on Aug. 25; teachers TBD.

Meigs Local Schools: Students start on Aug. 28; teachers TBD.

Southern Local Schools: Students start on Aug. 28, teachers TBD.

New Hope Academy: Students start on Sept. 5; teachers TBD.

Mid-Valley Christian School: Students start on Aug. 23; teachers Aug. 14.

Jackson County, W.Va .

Jackson County Schools (Ravenswood and Ripley): Students start on Aug. 23; teachers start on Aug. 16.

Heritage Christian Academy: Students start on Aug. 23; teachers start on Aug. 17.

Roane-Jackson Technical Center: Students start on Aug. 23; teachers start on Aug. 16.

Ripley Christian Academy: Students start on Aug. 23; teachers Aug. 14.

Wirt County, W.Va .

Wirt County Schools: Students start on Aug. 17; teachers start on Aug. 14.

Ritchie County, W.Va .

Ritchie County Schools: Students start on Aug. 17, teachers start on Aug. 11.

Higher Education:

WVUP: Students start on Aug. 21.

Marietta College: Students start on Aug. 24.

Washington State Community College: Students start on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.