New Wood Co. Schools teachers get training before schoolyear

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new schoolyear is always an exciting time for people in Wood County. Including for new teachers in the district.

New teachers are getting an orientation at the Grand Pointe Conference Center. The new educators are getting training sessions in many areas to help.

“These tools are going to be a big part of our year,” First-year special education teacher, Olivia Dailey said. “It’s really important for the kids that we are well-versed in them and how they work and how to use them.”

Both the new teachers and the instructors working with them said this will go a long way in not only making them better teachers, but for the students.

“I think it’s critical we never stop learning as students or as teachers. We are forever students. And the learning that we do on a daily basis that we pick up here, what we pick up from each other, from our students impacts everything that we do. So, to have this time set aside helps us be a better professional and a better teacher for our students,” educational consultant, Diane Neese said.

Some of these trainings include the technology the teachers will be using, ways to connect with students during math and reading and using “Schoology.” The learning management system the district uses.

