Obituary: Bowen, Dorothy F. Monroe

Dorothy F. Monroe Bowen, 93, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Ohio Valley Health Care.

She was born February 3, 1930, in Looneyville, WV, a daughter of the late Smith and Dora Myers Monroe.

Dorothy was a homemaker and Co-Owner with her husband, of B&D Nursery. She was a member of the Rotary Club and Ladies of The Elks.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Lipscomb Spinuzzi of Gainsville, FL and Lynda Sue Walker of Albuquerque, NM; two sons, John W. Lipscomb (Cora) of Vienna and James P. “Jim” Lipscomb (Linda) of Lake Placid, FL; three sisters, Mae Crislip of Vienna, Mary Long of North Carolina and Ethel Harris of Vienna; grandchildren, Corine Alexander (Matt), Jimmy Lipscomb (Niki), Jason Lipscomb, Jessica Spinuzzi Sanders (Alex) Dacey Spinuzzi, Ronnie Lipscomb, Jr. (Amy) and Dustin Walker (Shayna-Nicole); and great-grandchildren, Avery, Grant and Silas Alexander, Logan Lipscomb (Maranda), Lindsay Lipscomb (John Lashley), Francesca and Jacoby Spinuzzi Sanders, Everett Ewing, Zakary, Lukas, Kaleb and Allie May Walker.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Brad Bowen, Jr.; son, Ronnie Lipscomb; and brothers, Ed, Jack, Bill and Gordon Monroe.

A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at the Vienna Community Building, located in Jackson Park, Vienna, WV.

