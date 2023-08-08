Obituary: Hickman, Elva “Jean”

Elva “Jean” Hickman, 79, of Orma, WV, was welcomed home with open arms by the Lord on August 3rd, 2023 at home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on December 31, 1943, in Braxton County, WV, a daughter of the late Earl and Ona McCumbers Knicely.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by son Ricky Lynn Doolittle, grandson Charles “Chucky” Pack Jr, Grand daughter Susan Rae Pack, Great grand daughter Mina Rayne Blackwell, brothers Larry, Noah “Sonny”, James “Jimcrow”, William, and Donnie. sisters Bonnie, Loretta, Virgie, Belva, Darlene and Deloris.

She is survived by her sister Wavelene Young, son Paul V Doolittle Jr (Cindy), Wanda Jean Doolittle, Paulette Kenner (Bud), Donna LaGrone (Eli Garcia), and Angela Powell (Timmy), 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

She was retired, loved the lord, gardening, canning and working side by side doing yard work with her husband Thomas Hickman of 25 years. She was loved by many and will be missed.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Roger Carter officiating. Visitation will be 12:30-2:00 p.m. Monday. Interment will be in Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Heaters, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at StumpFuneralHomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.