Obituary: Jones, Walter, Jr. “JR”

Walter Jones, Jr. “JR”, 68, of Big Bend, WV departed this world for his heavenly home on August 3, 2023.

JR was born on February 28, 1955, in Big Bend, WV. He was the youngest son of 11 children born to Walter and Euleta (Ireland) Jones of Grantsville, WV.

JR had a profound passion for gospel and country music. He loved listening and sometimes playing his guitar. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an avid mechanic with gifted abilities to fix anything! JR was a small-town country man who helped anyone in need, even taking care of their needs before his own. JR’s positive and at times, ornery personality, could be felt by all who were around him. He had an amazing way of making people laugh and bringing joy to everyone.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Annabelle of 15 years and his long-time fur babies Ladybug and Suzie. His parents Walter and Euleta (Ireland) Jones, brothers William “Bill” Jones and John Jones, sister Kathryn “Kookie” Harris, and grandson Brandon Powell went before him.

JR is survived by two brothers, Paul (Judy) Jones of Davisville, WV and Denzel “Nick” (Terry) Jones of Grantsville, WV, five sisters, Sharon (Dean) Stull of Massillon, OH; Mary (Dink) Bower of Creston, WV; Judy (Don) Westfall of Grantsville, WV; Charlotte (Terry) Robinson of Parkersburg, WV; Debbie (Terry) Varner of Jane Lew, WV. Also surviving are four stepchildren Greg Kerby of Grantsville, WV; Kimberly Pettry-Powell of Dingess, WV; Timothy Powell and Leonard Powell of Grantsville, WV, grandchildren Keyana Pettry, Colby Pettry, Tiffany (Dustin) Shull, Tara (Ashley) Powell; and several great grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville, WV on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Tom Law officiating. Visitation will be noon-2:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held immediately following at Big Bend Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at StumpFuneralHomes.com.

