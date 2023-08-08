Obituary: McCumbers, Matthew Dwayne

Matthew Dwayne McCumbers, 41, of Duck, WV passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Matthew is the youngest son of Eldridge and Barbara McCumbers.

He is survived by his parents Eldridge and Barbara McCumbers of Duck, WV his sister Marsha (Ronald) Harmon of Clyde, OH his brother Shawn McCumbers of Parkersburg, WV his four nieces Kendra Duncan, Kaytee McCumbers, Paige Harmon and Sam McCumbers his one nephew Mason McCumbers and one great niece Celestia Bower. He is also survived by multiple Aunts and Uncles.

Matthew was preceded in death by his Grandparents Bernard and Pearl McCumbers of Nicut, WV, Billy and Ruby Neece of Jeromesville, OH.

Matthew was a graduate of Crestview High School in Ashland, OH. He loved being outdoors hunting for mushrooms and game. He enjoyed four wheeling and tending to his animals.

He also loved provoking his nieces and nephew and playing video and card games.

A graveside service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, and will be held at Conley Cemetery, Bear Run, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

