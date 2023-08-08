Obituary: Peck, James “Isaac”

James “Isaac” Peck, 21 of Waterford, Oh, passed on August 2nd 2023 leaving many heavy hearts.

He is survived by his loving parents, Gary and Amber Peck, His little sister Anna, his Girlfriend of 5 years Jasmine, his Grandparents, Darrell and Rita Peck, Zane and Debbie Pritchett and his best friend/ chosen brother Clayton Joy, and too many other friends and family to name.

He was born May 24, 2002 as a result of his parents love for each other and he became the center of their young world, which expanded with the birth of his beautiful sister Anna.

Raised on the family’s farm Isaac loved all things country. As a boy, Isaac loved reading and science. Wednesday evening viewings of NOVA turned into family events, science camps, and bedtime stories that tested the limits of his momma’s pronunciation skills because only Dinosaur encyclopedias would do.

As he moved through those childhood years, he became involved with 4-H and exhibition poultry. Competing locally and throughout the state, loving every chicken, duck, and goose he could find. It was common to find a teen playing video games with a chicken on the coffee table or a line of geese following him around the farm.

As adolescents faded and a boy became a man Isaac followed in his father’s steps with a passion for dodge trucks. Still being the country boy, he enjoyed fishing, roaming the woods and hills he called home, and getting into more mischief with his crazy friends than his mother cares to remember.

The last few weeks Isaac spent more time with his family, working with his dad in the garage and helping his mom with the chickens and turkeys.

While his life here may be over and this chapter closed Isaac will live on in the hearts and lives, he touched.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 10th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 314 Fourth St., Marietta, OH. Visitation will begin at 1pm with the service to begin at 3pm. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home in Isaac’s memory. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

