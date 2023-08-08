Obituary: Pomeroy, Cecil, Jr.

Cecil Pomeroy, Jr., 76, of Orma, WV, died on July 30, 2023, at Charleston Area Medical Center, WV.

He was born on December 5, 1946, in Charleston, WV, a son of Cecil and Virginia Skaggs Pomeroy.

He worked as a coal miner for many years in his later days he was an avid outdoorsman he loved to hunt, fish, and play horseshoes.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his parents and many brothers and sisters.

Surviving are his wife Carolyn Pomeroy, daughters Angela Sears and Susie Fields, sons Charles Pomeroy and Cecil Pomeroy, sister Nina Powell, and his grandchildren Melissa Elkins, Michael Pomeroy, Cody Fields (children of Susie Fields), Ashley (daughter of Angela Sears), and Nathan Pomeroy, CJ Pomeroy (sons of Cecil Pomeroy) also many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Tom Law officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Pomeroy Family Cemetery, Lower Nicut/Orma, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at StumpFuneralHomes.com

