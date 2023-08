Douglas Snider, Sr., 79, of Marietta passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday (Aug. 12) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.

Family will greet friends on Friday at the funeral home from 2-4 & 6-8.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

