Obituary: Swisher, Harry “Skip” Burgette II

Harry “Skip” Burgette Swisher II, 75, of Marietta, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Harry was born on January 16, 1948 to Harry Swisher and Rosemary Cathrine Young.

Skip attended Williamstown High School and then served his country in the Army. He then worked as a carpenter and built homes throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. Skip had a love for horses and was a member of the AQHA where he trained many horses. He was a 4-H Advisor of the Thundering Hooves 4-H Club. He attended the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta, Ohio.

He is survived by his three children, Christi (Brad), Joe (Debbie), and Sarah; his brother, Louis Swisher and family; six grandkids, and four great-grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Stella Schwendeman, and his nephew Dustin Schwendeman.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Shrivers Hospice for their loving and attentive care. As per the request of the family, Skip will be cremated with no services. Memorial donations may be sent to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley to 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750 in Skip’s memory.

