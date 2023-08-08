Obituary: Swisher, Harry “Skip” Burgette II

Harry “Skip” Burgette Swisher II
Harry “Skip” Burgette Swisher II(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harry “Skip” Burgette Swisher II, 75, of Marietta, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023.  Harry was born on January 16, 1948 to Harry Swisher and Rosemary Cathrine Young.

Skip attended Williamstown High School and then served his country in the Army.  He then worked as a carpenter and built homes throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley.  Skip had a love for horses and was a member of the AQHA where he trained many horses.  He was a 4-H Advisor of the Thundering Hooves 4-H Club.  He attended the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta, Ohio.

He is survived by his three children, Christi (Brad), Joe (Debbie), and Sarah; his brother, Louis Swisher and family; six grandkids, and four great-grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Stella Schwendeman, and his nephew Dustin Schwendeman.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Shrivers Hospice for their loving and attentive care.  As per the request of the family, Skip will be cremated with no services.  Memorial donations may be sent to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley to 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750 in Skip’s memory.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Skip’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
At least one person dead in State Route 7 two-vehicle crash in Tuppers Plains, Ohio
Flooding in Parkersburg
Severe weather and flooding overwhelm parts of MOV
Severe weather causes mudslide on Dupont Road
Sprinklers activated at Parkersburg High School

Latest News

James “Isaac” Peck
Obituary: Peck, James “Isaac”
Carl E. Wilson
Obituary: Wilson, Carl E.
Walter Jones, Jr. “JR”
Obituary: Jones, Walter, Jr. “JR”
Matthew Dwayne McCumbers
Obituary: McCumbers, Matthew Dwayne