Obituary: Weihl, Robert (Bobby) Allen

Robert (Bobby) Allen Weihl formerly of Watertown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Harmar Place in Marietta. Robert was born April 18, 1935 in Watertown, Ohio, son of Helen Weihl Quimby and Milford Danielson and was raised by his grandparents Clinton and Mollie Weihl. He graduated from Waterford High School in 1954 and was drafted into the US Airforce at age 22 where he served four years as a heavy equipment operator, truck driver and carpenter while stationed in Alaska and Florida. He spent most of his life as a truck driver and bass guitar player. He was a 3rd Degree Mason and member of the Mt. Moriah Lodge 37 F&AM in Beverly and a 32nd Degree Mason in the Scottish Rite in Cambridge. He married his wife Marian Miller Weihl on December 30, 1957 in Niceville, Florida. Marian died on June 24, 2009. He is survived by a sister, Linda Quimby Fleming; children, Melanie Fleming (Gary), Todd Weihl and Cindy Waller (Steve); grandchildren, Megan McElfresh, Shelley Morgenstern (Jared), Garrett Fleming, Carrie Crock (Jessie), Emily Weihl (Brett), Grant Weihl, Brandy Cartell (Mike) and Alexis Schell (Trae); great grandchildren, Matthew and Miles McElfresh, Madeline and Sophia Morgenstern, Grady Fleming, Audrey, Andrew, Clayton and Everett Crock, Owen Farley, Ella and Jagger Todd and Granger Schell. Robert was preceded in death by his wife; parents, grandparents; infant son Clayton Weihl and a sister Sandra Siebel.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at McCurdy Funeral Home in Beverly with Pastor John Harra officiating. The burial will be in the Watertown Cemetery. Friend may call 4-8 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home where a Masonic service will be held at 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Watertown Cemetery, 1190 Watertown Road, Waterford, Ohio, 45786. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mccurdyfh.com

