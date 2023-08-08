Obituary: Wilson, Carl E.

Carl E. Wilson, 79 of Parkersburg passed away August 7, 2023 at his residence.

He was born in Parkersburg February 24, 1944 the son of the late John and Virginia Parsons.

He was a U. S. Marine serving two tours of duty in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967 where he was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He worked for several years with the Laborers Union Local #1085.

He enjoyed golfing, hunting, playing cards and having cookouts at his home with his family. He had a generous heart and would help anyone in need, he adored his children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them either on the golf course, watching sporting events on television or just visiting with them.

He is survived by his son, Jay D. Wilson (Kristy) of Parkersburg; His daughter, Amanda Ann Lafferty of Parkersburg; His grandchildren, Brad Wilson (Bethany), Ashley Davis (Joel), Jared Wilson (Erica Anderson) and Emma Lafferty (Matthew Yetter). His great grandchildren, Emilia Davis and Braxton and Olivia Wilson. His brothers, Perry Wilson (Cathy) of Parkersburg and Roger Wilson (Donna) of Big Bend, WV.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly K. Lichlyter Wilson and one sister, Ruth Starcher.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Ryan Currey officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery at Nicut, WV. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.

