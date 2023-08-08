Ohio Valley Educational Service Center set to open a new school in the fall

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Ohio Valley Educational Service Center finds an older location to house their new school.

In 2021, when Putnam elementary was permentely closed, the future of the building was unknown. Today, the Ohio valley educational service center Will be creating a school for specialized learning classrooms.

The school is being created as an alternative for children to attend who May have disabilities that make it difficult to learn in a standard classroom. Three of the classrooms will be for those students with disabilities. One of the classrooms will be dedicated to alternative learning, rather than suspension or expulsion from school.

This building will also be staffed with a resource officer, counseling services, social worker, and two teachers. OVESC is currently looking for any teachers who are looking for a new position and are interested in an alternate education path.

Renovations are currently taking place and they hope to open on September 18.

“For the county and for the districts outside of the county, again, it’s another resource its another tool in the box to educate kids in the whole region,” says superintendent of OVESC, Dalton Summers.

The goal of the school is to allow students who may need to learn in a non-traditional classroom, to have the chance to, and not have to travel a long distance just for their education, Summers said.

