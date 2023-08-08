Polling places in Newport and New Matamoras without power

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Some polling places in Newport and New Matamoras are without power, according to Washington County Deputy Director Karen Pawloski.

Those polling places are Newport Elementary School and New Matamoras Elementary School.

Pawloski said people can still vote with paper ballots in both locations. She said power is expected to be back up by 2:30 p.m., according to AEP.

In the meanwhile, the board of elections is working on transporting generators from the county engineer’s office to the polling places to provide electricity. You can contact the Washington County Board of Elections for more information at (740) 374-6828.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.