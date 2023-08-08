Two Meigs County polling locations are moved due to power outages

By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Chester United Methodist Church and Meigs Local Administrative Building polling locations have been moved to the Meigs County Board of Election’s office, according to office staff. This is due to a power outage that started around 2:30 - 2:45pm.

The state has been in contact with AEP to work on the issue, according to an official. WTAP is unclear whether or not the power is back on but was told that the situation wasn’t fixed in time to remain at the original locations. Polling locations were moved around 5pm.

Before the move, people were using paper ballots and putting them in the emergency bin in voting machines, according to an official.

