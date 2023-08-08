West Virginia legislators pass bill to help fund fire departments

Both houses of the West Virginia Legislature have passed new legislation to provide funding for some West Virginia first responders.
(WSAZ)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Both houses of the West Virginia Legislature have passed new legislation to provide funding for some West Virginia first responders.

On Tuesday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 1021 to provide funding to certain first responders.

The bill creates a new fund to help support volunteer fire departments in all 55 West Virginia counties.

There was some debate on the floor of the house of delegates today about how fire departments should should use the money in that new fund.

One suggested amendment to the bill would have allowed fire departments to use money they’re supposed to spend on equipment and training on recruitment and retention. Wood County Delegate Vernon Criss spoke against that amendment. “The problems with the volunteer fire department recruitment and retentions are widespread here, and throughout the counties and the state,” Criss said. “We’re all trying to find a way to address them. But simply allowing them to spend their equipment and training money for elusive purposes of recruitment and retention is not the answer.”

The senate bill passed the House of Delegates with an amendment to include language from a similar bill introduced in the House. If those changes are approved by the senate, it will move onto the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
At least one person dead in State Route 7 two-vehicle crash in Tuppers Plains, Ohio
Flooding in Parkersburg
Severe weather and flooding overwhelm parts of MOV
Severe weather causes mudslide on Dupont Road
Sprinklers activated at Parkersburg High School

Latest News

The community gather to support the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department through their annual ice...
How Volunteer Fire Department benefit from their ice cream socials
Some polling locations were moved due to power outages.
Two Meigs County polling locations are moved due to power outages
New Wood Co. Schools teachers get training before schoolyear
New Wood Co. Schools teachers get training before schoolyear
How Marietta is prepared for future severe weather
How Marietta is prepared for future severe weather