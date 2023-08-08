West Virginia Legislature completes second day of special session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Legislature completed the second day of their first special session of 2023 on Monday.

The session started Sunday evening with an order from Governor Jim Justice.

Priorities for the special session for the Governor include providing more funding for the state Division of Corrections and county volunteer fire departments.

Bills to address both issues are currently under consideration in both Houses of the legislature. So far, the legislators have passed a handful of appropriations bills.

Many others are under committee consideration.

The legislature will reconvene Tuesday morning.

We’ll keep you updated on the special legislative session as it develops and more bills get passed.

