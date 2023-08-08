West Virginia Legislature completes second day of special session

The West Virginia Legislature completed the second day of their first special session of 2023 on Monday.
West Virginia Legislature completes second day of special session
West Virginia Legislature completes second day of special session(WSAZ)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Legislature completed the second day of their first special session of 2023 on Monday.

The session started Sunday evening with an order from Governor Jim Justice.

Priorities for the special session for the Governor include providing more funding for the state Division of Corrections and county volunteer fire departments.

Bills to address both issues are currently under consideration in both Houses of the legislature. So far, the legislators have passed a handful of appropriations bills.

Many others are under committee consideration.

The legislature will reconvene Tuesday morning.

We’ll keep you updated on the special legislative session as it develops and more bills get passed.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
At least one person dead in State Route 7 two-vehicle crash in Tuppers Plains, Ohio
Flooding in Parkersburg
Severe weather and flooding overwhelm parts of MOV
Severe weather causes mudslide on Dupont Road
Sprinklers activated at Parkersburg High School

Latest News

Belpre Daycare Center evacuated due to flooding
Belpre daycare center evacuated due to flooding
Shook interviews before the commissioners on August 3.
Mike Shook named Wood County 911 Director
High waters cause flooding in Parkersburg
High waters cause flooding in Parkersburg
Belpre sees flooding on roadways amid severe thunderstorms
Belpre sees flooding on roadways amid severe thunderstorms