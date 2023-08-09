2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Eastern Eagles

REEDSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Eastern Eagles are coming off a big season in 2022 that saw them go 8-2 and make the playoffs.

That was their first season under Head Coach Jason Jackson and now with the same playbook and a good core group of returning athletes, the Eagles are looking for continued success.

Eastern proved all the doubters wrong with a playoff appearance, and now they are looking for a deeper playoff run to live up to their high expectations.

