2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Eastern Eagles

Frenzy First Look - Eastern Eagles
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Eastern Eagles are coming off a big season in 2022 that saw them go 8-2 and make the playoffs.

That was their first season under Head Coach Jason Jackson and now with the same playbook and a good core group of returning athletes, the Eagles are looking for continued success.

Eastern proved all the doubters wrong with a playoff appearance, and now they are looking for a deeper playoff run to live up to their high expectations.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local family is rescued from their flooding home.
A local family is evacuated from their home due to flooding
At least one person dead in State Route 7 two-vehicle crash in Tuppers Plains, Ohio
Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
Belpre is one of the Mid-Ohio Valley areas hit by Monday's storm.
First responders kept busy - how Belpre fared Monday’s storm
High waters cause flooding in Parkersburg
High waters cause flooding in Parkersburg

Latest News

Frenzy First Look - Eastern Eagles
Frenzy First Look - Eastern Eagles
The Warren Warriors hope to be a team to be reckoned with in 2023
2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Warren Warriors
Williamstown Volleyball
Williamstown volleyball looks for third straight state title
TTA Nicho Rowland
The Toss Around: Nicho Rowland