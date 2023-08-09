2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Eastern Eagles
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
REEDSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) -
The Eastern Eagles are coming off a big season in 2022 that saw them go 8-2 and make the playoffs.
That was their first season under Head Coach Jason Jackson and now with the same playbook and a good core group of returning athletes, the Eagles are looking for continued success.
Eastern proved all the doubters wrong with a playoff appearance, and now they are looking for a deeper playoff run to live up to their high expectations.
