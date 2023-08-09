Belpre couple arrested in Meigs County homicide

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Tina M. Johnson.

Charles Scott Burton, 48, and Michelle D. Burton, 53, both of Belpre, Ohio were both arrested.

Charles Burton is charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Michelle Burton is charged with complicity to commit murder, a first-degree felony.

The homicide occurred just before midnight on Monday, Aug. 7, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of the victim, Tina M. Johnson, was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. Johnson suffered multiple stab wounds, according to the autopsy.

The Sheriff’s Office says Deputies executed multiple search warrants in Meigs and Washington Counties, collected and processed evidence, and conducted numerous interviews of witnesses and suspects.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the murder just before midnight on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. By 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, they had two suspects in custody, less than 24 hours after the initial call.

Charles Burton was originally transported to Washington County Jail but will be transferred to Gallia County Jail, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

Michelle Burton was transported to Middleport Jail.

Both Charles and Michelle Burton are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch would like to commend his deputies and detectives that have worked around the clock which led to the arrests. “Everyone stepped up and demonstrated commitment to putting all the pieces of this investigation together,” said Sheriff Fitch. “There is still a lot of work that still needs to be completed in this investigation, but I am very pleased that we were able to make two arrests in just over 24 hours. It’s impressive what we can accomplish when everyone pitches in and shares the same goal of making Meigs County a safer place to live.”

If anyone has any additional information about the investigation, please contact the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch at (740) 992-6617 or contact our tip line at (740) 992-4682, you can remain anonymous.

