Caldwell man arrested for attempted murder

(onuroner | none)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Noble County, Ohio, was arrested on several charges.

Nicholas Allen Davis, of Caldwell, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, one count of strangulation, a third-degree felony, disrupting public services, and a fourth-degree felony.

Davis is also charged with two misdemeanors, including domestic violence, and resisting arrest.

Davis was arrested on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Waterford, Ohio, where the alleged incidents took place.

Davis was indicted on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local family is rescued from their flooding home.
A local family is evacuated from their home due to flooding
At least one person dead in State Route 7 two-vehicle crash in Tuppers Plains, Ohio
Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
Belpre is one of the Mid-Ohio Valley areas hit by Monday's storm.
First responders kept busy - how Belpre fared Monday’s storm
KTTC
Task force: Major drug suppliers in Athens and Meigs counties arrested

Latest News

The temporary re-closure toward the end of August is expected to last approximately a week.
Marietta river trail opens for first time since 2020
There is no set timeline for when the excavator will be removed.
Excavator accident closes portion of 19th street and Dudley avenue
Seed packets
Harvesting seeds creates many benefits for crops
Barbie Fashion Designer with Jill from Discovery World!
Full STEAM Ahead: Barbie Fashion Designer