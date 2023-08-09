Caldwell man arrested for attempted murder

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Noble County, Ohio, was arrested on several charges.

Nicholas Allen Davis, of Caldwell, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, one count of strangulation, a third-degree felony, disrupting public services, and a fourth-degree felony.

Davis is also charged with two misdemeanors, including domestic violence, and resisting arrest.

Davis was arrested on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Waterford, Ohio, where the alleged incidents took place.

Davis was indicted on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

