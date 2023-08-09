Excavator accident closes portion of 19th street and Dudley avenue

Construction workers and management on scene declined an on-camera interview but the crew said no one was injured.
Construction workers and management on scene declined an on-camera interview but the crew said no one was injured.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A portion of Dudley Avenue and 19th Street are temporarily closed due to an excavator tipping during demolition.

At least one member of Jimmy Harper Construction was involved in the accident in the 1100 block of 19th Street at the intersection of Dudley Avenue.

Construction workers and management on scene declined an on-camera interview but the crew said no one was injured.

A worker stated the excavator mishap was because of a slip in the basement of one of the buildings being demolished for a city demolition contract of multiple buildings.

There is no set timeline for when the excavator will be removed.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local family is rescued from their flooding home.
A local family is evacuated from their home due to flooding
At least one person dead in State Route 7 two-vehicle crash in Tuppers Plains, Ohio
Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
Belpre is one of the Mid-Ohio Valley areas hit by Monday's storm.
First responders kept busy - how Belpre fared Monday’s storm
KTTC
Task force: Major drug suppliers in Athens and Meigs counties arrested

Latest News

The temporary re-closure toward the end of August is expected to last approximately a week.
Marietta river trail opens for first time since 2020
Caldwell man arrested for attempted murder
Seed packets
Harvesting seeds creates many benefits for crops
Barbie Fashion Designer with Jill from Discovery World!
Full STEAM Ahead: Barbie Fashion Designer