Excavator accident closes portion of 19th street and Dudley avenue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A portion of Dudley Avenue and 19th Street are temporarily closed due to an excavator tipping during demolition.

At least one member of Jimmy Harper Construction was involved in the accident in the 1100 block of 19th Street at the intersection of Dudley Avenue.

Construction workers and management on scene declined an on-camera interview but the crew said no one was injured.

A worker stated the excavator mishap was because of a slip in the basement of one of the buildings being demolished for a city demolition contract of multiple buildings.

There is no set timeline for when the excavator will be removed.

