Full STEAM Ahead: Barbie Fashion Designer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s Daybreak crew is partnering up with Jill McDonald to show families some fun, easy, and affordable S.T.E.A.M. projects they can do at home.

Jill McDonald is the Education Manager at Discovery World on Market. McDonald was a teacher in Wood County before taking her position with Discovery World. She says she’s excited to teach kids S.T.E.A.M. activities that they can do at home to increase their knowledge and skills... while also having a lot of fun!

This week’s project: Barbie Fashion Designer

Cost : minimal as we are recycling items that we already have. If you choose to buy extra items, most can be purchased at a local dollar store.

Supplies :

Binder clips

Washi tape

Funny foam sheets(the adhesive backed ones are helpful)

String, yarn or ribbon for purse handles

Peel and stick gemstones

Socks

Hair bands

Scissors

Barbie type doll

Marker to mark the sock for cutting

Instructions :

Children will create Barbie shirts or dresses from a sock. They will put a V in the center of the tip of the sock and two holes will be cut to each side. This will require some experimentation as to determine the exact spots to cut. Then, they can embellish their dress using hair bands, ribbon or buttons.

For the purse, use a binder clip. We used black and rose gold clips. Sizes may vary. I used black cord and thicker cream colored cording used for macrame projects. You may also use ribbon. The first step is to open the clip using the metal clips and slip in the cording and close the clip. Then remove clip pieces and just keep the binder. Now you can paint, decorate with tape, or use peel and stick gemstones. Press you binder side piece into foam sheets to make an impression, then cut the pieces from the foam and adhere to the binder piece on each side to cover the hole. You may have to hot glue them with an adults help. Now, your purse is complete.

Fun Options :

Create furniture or miniature food for your doll using items from around your home.

STEAM FOCUS:

Mathematics(measuring, making precise cuts), Art(designing, embellishing) and Science(choice of materials, constructing).

This experiment allows designers to create using different materials. It focuses on environmental science(reduce, recycle and reuse) as it applies to using socks and other materials from our home.

You can check out Discovery World on Market here.

