Harvesting seeds creates many benefits for crops

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Seed harvesting your plants can be beneficial in many different ways. Seed harvesting is the process of taking seeds from your pre-existing plants, and saving them for the next year to plant the seeds. WVU extension agent of agriculture and natural resources, JJ Barrettt, told us some different ways one can harvest seeds. Barrett explained that once you collect the seeds, it is important to dry them off and then save them in a dark cool environment. Without this step, you can run the risk of the seed rotting or sprouting too early. Harvesting seeds is an overall positive for plants and yourself for different reasons.

When asked why it is useful to harvest your own seeds, Barrett had this to say, ”Lets say we have a Mortgage Lifter tomato. If you save those seeds, those plants will have the same qualities and characteristics next year from the seeds that you’ve saved.”

By harvesting the seeds, you no longer need to keep buying seeds for the next year. Seed harvesting also helps create biodiversity, creates traditions, celebrates agricultural heritage, study botany, and creates a community of seed sharers.

Barrett will be hosting an event to educate more about seed harvesting on August 10 at 5 p.m. at the Vienna library for anyone interested in how they can be more sustainable with their plants.

