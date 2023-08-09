Homicide investigation underway in Pomeroy, Ohio

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pomeroy, Ohio according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s responded to the scene of a homicide on State Route 733 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Tina M. Johnson, 60, of Pomeroy, Ohio according to Meigs County Sheriff, Scott Fitch.

Johnson suffered injuries resulting in her death.

“Persons of interest have been identified in this case by the Sheriff’s Office and efforts are being made to locate them,” Stated Sheriff Fitch. “This was an isolated incident with motive by the suspects and there is no threat to the public at this time.”

More information will be released as the investigation is ongoing at this time.

