Homicide investigation underway in Pomeroy, Ohio

Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s responded to the scene of a homicide on State Route...
Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s responded to the scene of a homicide on State Route 733 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.(Canva)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pomeroy, Ohio according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s responded to the scene of a homicide on State Route 733 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Tina M. Johnson, 60, of Pomeroy, Ohio according to Meigs County Sheriff, Scott Fitch.

Johnson suffered injuries resulting in her death.

“Persons of interest have been identified in this case by the Sheriff’s Office and efforts are being made to locate them,” Stated Sheriff Fitch. “This was an isolated incident with motive by the suspects and there is no threat to the public at this time.”

More information will be released as the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
At least one person dead in State Route 7 two-vehicle crash in Tuppers Plains, Ohio
Flooding in Parkersburg
Severe weather and flooding overwhelm parts of MOV
Severe weather causes mudslide on Dupont Road
Sprinklers activated at Parkersburg High School

Latest News

The community gather to support the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department through their annual ice...
How Volunteer Fire Department benefit from their ice cream socials
West Virginia legislators pass bill to help fund fire departments
Some polling locations were moved due to power outages.
Two Meigs County polling locations are moved due to power outages
New Wood Co. Schools teachers get training before schoolyear
New Wood Co. Schools teachers get training before schoolyear