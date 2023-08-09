How Volunteer Fire Department benefit from their ice cream socials

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In our area we are very reliant on volunteer fire departments to help with fire and sometimes EMS emergencies.

Vienna, Oak Grove, Waverly, Blennerhassett and Lubeck are just some of the volunteer fire departments that aren’t part of the city funding that some other departments get.

In fact, Williamstown, Vienna and Parkersburg are the only local fire departments that are apart of their respective city’s funding.

The departments that aren’t funded by the city budget are more reliant on fundraisers to help them with their budget.

“They use theirs for day to day operations like electric bills, fuel, extra equipment it’s very very important for them. It’s important for everyone but them especially to keep the doors open,” Scholl said.

For departments like Vienna, their ice cream social is their only fundraiser but they aren’t completely dependent on fundraisers to receive their funding.

