Incident involving train, semi reported in Hurricane

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an incident involving a train and semi in Hurricane.

The incident was reported on the train tracks behind Teays Valley Road.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the Hurricane Mayor, a semi, hauling a flat bed with a truck on it was crossing the tracks east of City Hall and didn’t see a oncoming train.

The train hit the trailer the semi was hauling.

The truck on the flat bed was pushed behind City Hall, according to Mayor Edwards.

The collision also knocked the front engine of the train off the tracks.

The incident was reported on the train tracks behind Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
The incident was reported on the train tracks behind Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.(WSAZ)
The incident was reported on the train tracks behind Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
The incident was reported on the train tracks behind Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.(WSAZ)
The incident was reported on the train tracks behind Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
The incident was reported on the train tracks behind Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.(WSAZ)

Tackett Branch Road is blocked right past the high school.

The train is also blocking the Meeks Trail entrance at City Park.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local family is rescued from their flooding home.
A local family is evacuated from their home due to flooding
At least one person dead in State Route 7 two-vehicle crash in Tuppers Plains, Ohio
Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
Belpre is one of the Mid-Ohio Valley areas hit by Monday's storm.
First responders kept busy - how Belpre fared Monday’s storm
High waters cause flooding in Parkersburg
High waters cause flooding in Parkersburg

Latest News

Some polling places in Newport and New Matamoras are without power, according to Washington...
Polling places in Newport and New Matamoras without power
Memorial Health Foundation (MHF) has announced grant funding for organizations in Pleasants,...
Memorial Health Foundation provides grants to 7 MOV organizations
Frenzy First Look - Eastern Eagles
Frenzy First Look - Eastern Eagles
After Monday’s severe weather and more rain expected to come on Wednesday, people are looking...
How Marietta is prepared for future severe weather
The new schoolyear is always an exciting time for people in Wood County. Including for new...
New Wood Co. Schools teachers get training before schoolyear