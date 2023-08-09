Local daycare begins cleanup process after being flooded and evacuated

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Tuesday marked the first day of clean up for Totally Kidz Daycare. On Monday, it was evacuated due to flooding. It was full of knee-deep water.

Co-owners Evon Rohrer and Allison Holt told WTAP they’ve been cleaning non-stop since.

“The whole larger front room out there was just covered in mud. Just covered in mud,” Rohrer said.

Due to water damage, not everything was salvageable.

“We lost a lot of books, toys yes, rugs for the kiddos we lost as well,” Holt said.

Clean up is a big effort but, thanks to the community, this daycare isn’t alone. Rohrer and Holt said people have reached out to help clean, donate fans and books, and more.

“It means the world to us. We love serving the MOV and I think everyone is showing us that they love us as well,” Holt said.

However, the damage won’t be covered by their insurance, according to Rohrer and Holt. They said this is due to them not having flood insurance since the business isn’t located in a floodplain.

“It’s devastating. It’s going to take a lot to replace,” Rohrer said.

Donations are appreciated.

The hope is that the daycare will open back up next week.

