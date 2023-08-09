Marietta river trail opens for first time since 2020

The section of the river trail opened in October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020.
The temporary re-closure toward the end of August is expected to last approximately a week.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Duck Creek trail, also known as the Marietta River trail is open for the first time in three years.

The section of the river trail opened in October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020.

The re-opening comes ahead of the River Trails & Ales Festival that utilizes the various trail systems throughout Washington County.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said the trail will be open until retaining wall work is done toward the end of August.

“The fence is not completed yet, we are still waiting on materials for that, so it’s temporarily fenced off. Avoid those areas, but if you are on the path there are no obstacles or anything. It’s been a long time coming, we’ve had a lot of inquiries over the years on why it’s not getting done but this has been about a two-million-dollar project for the city to absorb.”

The temporary re-closure toward the end of August is expected to last approximately a week.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local family is rescued from their flooding home.
A local family is evacuated from their home due to flooding
At least one person dead in State Route 7 two-vehicle crash in Tuppers Plains, Ohio
Missing Man
UPDATE: Wood County authorities find missing man
Belpre is one of the Mid-Ohio Valley areas hit by Monday's storm.
First responders kept busy - how Belpre fared Monday’s storm
KTTC
Task force: Major drug suppliers in Athens and Meigs counties arrested

Latest News

There is no set timeline for when the excavator will be removed.
Excavator accident closes portion of 19th street and Dudley avenue
Caldwell man arrested for attempted murder
Seed packets
Harvesting seeds creates many benefits for crops
Barbie Fashion Designer with Jill from Discovery World!
Full STEAM Ahead: Barbie Fashion Designer