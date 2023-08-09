Marietta river trail opens for first time since 2020

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Duck Creek trail, also known as the Marietta River trail is open for the first time in three years.

The section of the river trail opened in October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020.

The re-opening comes ahead of the River Trails & Ales Festival that utilizes the various trail systems throughout Washington County.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said the trail will be open until retaining wall work is done toward the end of August.

“The fence is not completed yet, we are still waiting on materials for that, so it’s temporarily fenced off. Avoid those areas, but if you are on the path there are no obstacles or anything. It’s been a long time coming, we’ve had a lot of inquiries over the years on why it’s not getting done but this has been about a two-million-dollar project for the city to absorb.”

The temporary re-closure toward the end of August is expected to last approximately a week.

