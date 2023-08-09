Nelsonville man arrested, charged with inducing panic

Jamie Oakes
Jamie Oakes(Athens County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Athens County is behind bars after a special response team deployed gas munitions at his residence.

Jamie Oakes, 46, of Nelsonville, Ohio, was arrested and charged with inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony, weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, and likely additional charges, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday night, Aug. 8, 2023, Oakes allegedly shot a gun in the basement of his home while intoxicated. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, four children and an adult woman were in the home when the incident occurred.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Whites Road around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday night. Law enforcement officers were able to quickly remove the children from the house and secure them at a nearby family residence.

Additional units were called in, and law enforcement attempted negotiations over PA to get the remaining adults to exit the residence. Soon after, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was called to the scene. Negotiation attempts continued for two hours, according to law enforcement.

Gas munitions were deployed into the house and the two adults exited the home and were taken into custody the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9, around 1:45 a.m.

Oakes appeared in court on Wednesday morning and bond was set at $75,000.00 with 10% allowed.

Sheriff Rodney Smith would like to thank all responding units of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team for their work on this case.

“This suspect showed a disturbing disregard for the care of all parties in the residence,” said Sheriff Smith. “I am extremely grateful to everyone who worked together to safely resolve this incident. This is a clear demonstration of the importance of advanced training and the cohesiveness between our special operations and patrol personnel.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

